Ukraine loses 16 US-made armored vehicles, group says, but Kyiv’s forces still gain territory

Ukraine has lost 16 armored vehicles that were supplied by the United States in the past several days. The country’s military announced its forces had captured three villages back from Russia in an offensive in the eastern Donetsk region. The US Bradley infantry fighting vehicles were either destroyed or damaged and abandoned in the recent days.

The vehicles represent 15% of the 109 that Washington has given Kyiv, according to an open-source intelligence website Oryx which has been collecting visual evidence of military equipment losses in Ukraine since the conflict began in February of 2022. The first set of Bradley fighting vehicles were sent to Ukraine at the end of January. They are said to be a key part of Kyiv’s offensive operations. Air support is one area where Ukraine’s military is lacking, however, Kyiv’s forces are expected to get F-16 multirole fighter jets from Western allies in the future. Analysts have said the loss of the Bradleys is to be expected with the intensity of fighting during the offensive.

