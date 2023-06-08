The notorious North Korean hackers of Lazarus Group could potentially be responsible for the $35 million cryptocurrency heist from the decentralized wallet platform Atomic Wallet, according to analysts. Atomic Wallet users’ wallets were compromised earlier last week. According to the company’s statement, less than 1% of its monthly active customers were affected by the hack. In total, Atomic Wallet has 5 million users worldwide. Researchers at blockchain analytics firm Elliptic attributed the incident on Wednesday to the Lazarus Group “with a high level of confidence” because the hackers used similar techniques as in previous attacks. For example, the stolen assets were laundered using services, including the Sinbad mixer, which were also used to launder the proceeds of past hacks committed by Lazarus. According to Elliptic, it is possible that recently stolen cryptocurrency assets have been combined or mixed together in wallets that also contain the proceeds from past hacks carried out by the Lazarus hackers. The exact details of the attack on Atomic Wallet remain unclear at this time. However, according to Hugh Brooks, the director of security operations for blockchain auditing company CertiK, it is probable that the incident was caused by a bug in the wallet provider’s application, which exposed users’ private keys.

Full story : North Korean hacking group Lazarus linked to $35 million cryptocurrency heist.