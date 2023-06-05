Atomic Wallet has reportedly been exploited, with users reporting complete losses of their crypto portfolios. Atomic is a noncustodial decentralized wallet, meaning users are responsible for assets stored in the application. “We have received reports of wallets being compromised. We are doing all we can to investigate and analyse the situation. As we have more information, we will share it accordingly,” stated Atomic’s team in a tweet on June 3. Several users have commented on the post reporting losses, claiming funds have been wiped from the digital wallet app. On-chain sleuth ZachBTX — known for tracing stolen funds and assisting hacked projects — is taking part in the investigation. At the time of writing, it’s unclear how the attack was carried out. Atomic claims to have over 5 million users. Twitter users have also reported that funds on the Atomic Wallet app have been stolen in the past. “This happened to my BTC 6 months ago with Atomic. They simply replied back to protect your pw, seed phrase, blah blah… I told them NOT even possible! All I do is use U to exchange and then move crypto out. My response to them, I will use U no MORE then! Now I was right!” wrote one user in response to the post.

Full story : Atomic Wallet exploited, users report loss of entire portfolios.