At least 9 killed in Senegal protests following opposition leader’s jail sentence

At least nine people have been killed in protests after the sentencing of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko on Thursday. The protests have occurred in Senegal’s capital Dakar and other cities. Sonko was sentenced tot two years in prison, which could jeopardize his ability to run in the presidential race next year.

The court also found Sonko Guilty of corrupting youth, but cleared him of other charges. Sonko came third with 15% of the vote in the 2019 presidential election. Authorities are working to maintain order int he protesting cities and social media and messaging apps have been restricted to “limit fake news.” Sonko’s political party has encouraged its supporters to protest in the streets. The trial has caused protests in the country since it began in 2021.

