Ukraine Says It Shot Down Hypersonic Russian Missiles Over Kyiv

Ukraine’s air defense shot down six of Russia’s hypersonic Kinzhal missiles during a barrage of missiles and drones aimed at Kyiv, the capital. Russia’s Defense Ministry said at least one Kinzhal had hit an American-made Patriot system, the most advanced U.S. ground-based air-defense system.

Up until recently Ukraine had lacked the capability to intercept Kinzhals and had pressed allies for Patriot systems. Only two systems are believed to be in Ukraine and they are crucial to the anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive in order to drive Russian forces out of its territory.

