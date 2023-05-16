Companies Have to Figure Out the Skills They Need to Reap AI Benefits

Organizations need to determine how they can benefit from artificial intelligence (AI) so that they can build new skill sets that use AI to receive these benefits. As many as 97% of workers believe companies should prioritize AI skills in their employee development journey, according to a survey released by Salesforce.com which polled working adults in 11 markets, including: Singapore, India, Australia, France, and the U.S. Organizations’ first step should be figuring out exactly how they plan to use AI.

Singapore has stressed the need to build a framework based on trust and transparency. They had introduced several initiatives to guide businesses on their use of AI, including a testing framework and toolkit, A.I. Verify, to help companies demonstrate their “objective and verifiable” use of AI. Sujith Abraham, Salesforce’s Asean senior vice president and general manager, said, “AI technology has been around for a long time, but the missing piece has always been the ability to use it to achieve personalization at scale. It is critical this rapid pace of development is complemented with the necessary ethical guardrails and guidance.”

