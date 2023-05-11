China and US Debt Woes may Dominate G7 Finance Chiefs’ Talks

At this week’s Group of Seven (G7) finance leaders, they will be seeking to diversify supply chains away from China, but also trying to get Beijing’s cooperation in solving global debt problems. The conflicting goals come on top of vulnerabilities the G7 rich democracies face due to their heavy reliance on China. The heightening risk of a U.S. debt fault will overshadow the three-day meeting.

Other key themes to be discussed at this week’s G7 gathering include ways to strengthen the global financial system, steps to prevent Russia from circumventing sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, and global economic risks, such as high inflation.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/markets/china-us-debt-woes-may-dominate-g7-finance-chiefs-talks-2023-05-10/