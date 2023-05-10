Ukraine Claims Gains Near Bakhmut as Deadly Fighting Continues

Ukraine’s military said it had reclaimed about three square miles outside the eastern city of Bakhmut, which would mark its first significant gains there in weeks. However, it is not clear whether Ukrainian forces will be able to hold that ground or if it marked a turning point in the months-long battle. The fighting around the city did not seem to be part of a broader counteroffensive that Kyiv has said will begin soon. The Ukrainian operation near Bakhmut hit Russian army troops as they were rotating into position and was an opportunistic strike on a weak link in the Russian front, Ukrainian military officers said.

