Three-Quarters of Firms Predict Breach in Coming Year

Most global organizations anticipate suffering a data breach or cyber attack in the next 12 months. Respondents pointed to both negligent insiders and mobile users, and a lack of trained staff, as key causes of concern going forward. “As the shift to hybrid working gathers momentum, organizations are rightly concerned about the risk posed by negligent employees and the infrastructure used to support remote workers,” said Ponemon Institute founder, Larry Ponemon. These companies will need to not only focus on technical solutions but also their workers and processes to help limit these risks.

