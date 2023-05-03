Gaza truce holds as Palestinians protest death of hunger striker

Palestinian Islamic Jihad has announced a truce in the Gaza Strip after an exchanging of fire with Israel after hunger striker Adnan Khader died in Israeli custody. Mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations intervened to broker the truce from 4am local time. The Israeli army announced a return to routine on Wednesday in areas near Gaza.

Earlier, Israeli jets had struck Gaza as armed groups fired rockets towards Israel in response to the death of Adnan. Adnan was a prominent leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. He died after an 87-day hunger strike in an Israeli prison. Israeli warplanes also launched multiple raise on areas across Gaza prior to the truce. One Palestinian man was killed and five wounded in the Israeli strikes. Adnan was awaiting trial and was the first Palestinian hunger striker to die in Israeli custody in over 3o years. Approximately 100 rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel after his death.

