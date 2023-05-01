UN holds crucial Afghanistan talks in Qatar, without Taliban

A United Nations-organized conference on Afghanistan is taking place in Doha without the Taliban. The group governing the South Asian country say that the two-day meeting would be ineffective without the participation of the Taliban. Envoyrs from China, Russia, the United States, Pakistan and other European aid donors are among the representatives at the conference.

Approximately 25 countries and groups are participating in the closed-door talks in the Qatari capital on Monday. The UN Chief stated last week that the de facto Afghan rulers would not be invited to the meeting. The meeting is being held to discuss the humanitarian situation in the country and its international isolation.

