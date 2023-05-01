Ukraine war: Russia launches second pre-dawn missile attack in three days

A series of missiles have been launched by Russia at Ukrainian cities, a second pre-dawn attack in the last three days.

Pavlohrad was hit as part of an anticipated counter-offensive by Ukraine. The strike caused major damage, including destroying dozens of houses and wounding 34 people.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed official, stated that the strike was meant to target railway infrastructure and fuel depots.

Around 04:00 local time, the air raid alert was sounded in Kyiv for about three hours.

Recently, there has been an increase in attacks in Ukraine, specifically towards places away from the front lines.

