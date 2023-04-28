Chinese Cyberspies Delivered Malware via Legitimate Software Updates

Chinese APT Evasive Panda, a cyberespionage group that historically has targeted individuals and government entities in Asian countries, has been observed targeting local members of an international non-governmental organization (NGO) with the MgGot backdoor.

The malware was likely delivered to victims through update channels of popular Chinese software. It allows attackers to harvest large amounts of information from the victims’ Windows machine, such as logging keystrokes, stealing files and clipboard contents, capturing audio, and much more.

