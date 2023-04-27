US and South Korea agree key nuclear weapons deal

The US and South Korea have agreed on a landmark deal to counter the North Korean nuclear threat. Washington will periodically deploy US nuclear-armed submarines to South Korea and involve the country in its nuclear planning operations. South Korea has agreed to not develop its own nuclear weapons in return.

This declaration will strengthen the cooperation between the two allies in deterring a North Korean attack. Concern has been rising in both countries about the nuclear threat posed by North Korea. Pyongyang is developing tactical nuclear weapons that can target South Korea and has been refining long-range weapons that could reach the United States mainland. There is a treaty obligation between the US and South Korea for the United States to defend South Korea. Use of nuclear weapons has been pledged if necessary in the past. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol views this declaration as an unprecedented commitment by the US to enhance defense.

