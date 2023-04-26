Mozambique okays resumption of $20bn Cabo Delgado gas project

The president of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi, has stated that it is safe to restart the Cabo Delgado liquified natural gas project. The project had been stopped in April 2021 after rebel attacks on civilians in the area. Mozambique is planning on taking advantage of the current high prices of LNG and the global shift towards cleaner energy.

Violence in the northern Mozambican province by armed groups affiliated with ISIL had claimed thousands of lives since 2017 and had caused the $20bn LNG project to stall. Nyusi said that the security and working environment in the northern parts of the country now make it safe to resume the project at any time. The restart of the project is a decision of Mozambique LNG, not TotalEnergies, a company with a 26.5% stake in the project. The French oil company had bought an operating stake in the project in 2019. TotalEnergies said the restart of the project depends on the assurances of security and human rights in Cabo Delgado, along with the costs of the project after a two year interruption.

