Malware is Proliferating, but Defenses are Stronger: Mandiant

Threat groups are on the rise, and Google Cloud’s cyber defense unit Mandiant is tracking 3,500 of them. Mandiants’s M-Trends 2023 report found organizations faced intrusions by advanced groups, which include government-sponsored entities from China and Russia, financially motivated threat groups and 335 uncategorized threat groups.

Dwell time, the number of days an adversary lurks in a target network before detection, dropped last year. There was an increase in proactive notification efforts by security partners. The most common malware family identified by Mandiant was BEACON, a malware that has been deployed by groups aligned with China, Russia, and Iran.

New cybercriminals have been highly effective as they have used data garnered from underground cybercrimes markets, clever social engineering schemes, and even bribes.

