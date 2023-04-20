Khartoum residents fear food shortages amid fighting

Fighting in Sudan’s capital is severely affecting food supplies, along with disrupting access to water and electricity according to Khartoum residents. Some families only have enough food for two days and are attempting to make their supplies last longer. Water and electricity cuts have affects many homes in Sudan since the conflict broke out on April 15.

In Bahri, residents say the main water pumping station had been hit during the conflict, causing frequent water outages. All shops in this neighborhood had closed except for a few bakeries, but the bakeries are beginning to run out of supplies as well. A few days prior to the start of the fighting, the army had warned civilians to stockpile food, but few residents expected the conflict to escalate. Since April 15, two ceasefires have been announced, but neither have lasted as fighting resumed between the two factions.

