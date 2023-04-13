Ghana first to approve ‘world-changer’ malaria vaccine

Ghana is the first country to approve a new malaria vaccine. The scientists who developed the vaccine say it could be a “world changer”. The vaccine is called R21 and appears to be very effective. Previous ventures in the same area had not been successful. Ghana’s drug regulators assessed the final trial data on the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness and have decided to use it.

The World Health Organization is also considering approving the new vaccine. Malaria kills approximately 620,000 people every year, most of them young children. There has been a massive scientific undertaking to develop a vaccine to protect against Malaria. Trial data from preliminary studies in Burkina Faso showed the vaccine was up to 80% effective when given as three initial doses, along with a booster a year later. Widespread use of the vaccine depends on the results of a larger trial of almost 5,000 children. The trials have not been formally published, however, they have been shared with some government bodies. The vaccine has been approved by the Ghana’s Food and Drugs Authority for use in children aged between five months to three years old.

