Russian parliament approves online call-up

The Russian parliament has approved new legislation that would allow call-up papers to be served online. The Russian government denied the move is aimed at speeding up the mobilization of Russian men or stopping draft-dodging. Thousands of Russians have avoided the draft to escape participating in the war in Ukraine.

Until now, conscription papers had to be served in person or via an employer in Russia. This process has allowed for people to avoid the draft by moving away from where they are registered to live or not opening the door when military officials arrive. From the moment the call-up papers are placed in the personal account of a person liable for military service, they will be considered received and the person will be expected to go to their nearest enlistment office. Citizens who do not go to their enlistment office will face restrictions. Over 300,000 former soldiers and ex-conscripts have been called up in Russia as its invasion of Ukraine is ongoing.

