Pakistan army says top Balochistan separatist leader arrested

Global Risk, News Briefs

Pakistan’s highest intelligence agency has arrested a high-value target in an operation in the country’s southwest against a Baloch rebel group. Gulzar Imam, also known by the name Shambay, is the founder and leader of the banned Baloch Nationalist Army. This group is an umbrella group for Baloch rebels.

The army stated the BNA had been involved in dozens of “terrorist” attacks, including those on security forces. The military said the arrest was possible after months of intelligence work, but did not provide further details on the operation.

