Russia to put nukes in Belarus near NATO borders, envoy says

The Russian envoy to Minsk said Russia will put tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus near its borders with NATO countries. This move is set to escalate tensions with the West. Russian ambassador to Belarus Boris Gryzlov said the weapons are being placed near the western border to ensure security.

A storage facility is expected to be completed by July 1st, but the envoy did not specify the location of where the weapons would be stationed. Belarus shares borders with Lithuania, Latvia and Poland, all of which are members of NATO. NATO has increased the number of its troops stationed in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland by nearly tenfold since Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

