Long-standing leader Milo Djukanovic suffers defeat in Montenegro elections

Montenegro’s long-standing leader Milo Djukanovic has been defeated in the presidential election on Sunday evening. The former economy minister, Jakov Milatovic declared victory after the presidential run-off. Mr Djukanovic had held power as president or prime minister in Montenegro for over 30 years.

Snap parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place this summer. Mr Milatovic promised to lead the small Balkan nation into the European Union within five years. Official results are expected later in the week, but The Centre for Monitoring and Research polling group said Mr Milatovic has secured 60% of the vote.

