Kentucky helicopter crash

Global Risk, News Briefs

Nine people have died after two US Army helicopters crashed on Wednesday night in the state of Kentucky. The incident involved the 101st Airborne Division and happened during a training mission near a military base. The crash happened at 21:35 local time near the large Fort Campbell military base.

The two Blackhawk helicopters crashed during a routine training mission.The specifics of how the accident occurred have not been confirmed. Officials have confirmed the nine deaths and authorities will provide an update later.

