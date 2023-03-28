A fire broke out in an immigration detention facility in northern Mexico near the United States border and killed and injured dozens of people. The fire is one of the deadliest incidents at an immigration lockup in the country and occurred late Monday at a facility in Ciudad Juarez.

At least 39 people died in the fire and 29 were injured and taken to hospitals. The facility was holding 68 adult men from Central and South America. Mexico’s attorney general’s office launched an inquiry and has begun an investigation.

Read More: Fire at migrant detention facility in Mexico kills 39 men