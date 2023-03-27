Public transport network halted over pay in Germany ‘mega strike’

Germany’s transport network is close to a standstill as one of the country’s largest strikes in decades is occurring. Staff at airports, ports, railways, buses and subways walked out shortly after midnight last night for a 24-hour strike.

Two of the largest unions in Germany are striking for higher wages to help combat the rising cost of living. The Interior Minister Nancy Faeser is optimistic that an agreement would be reached this week. There have been similar walkouts at smaller scale by other public servants.

