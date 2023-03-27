Latitude Financial Admits Breach Impacted Millions

Latitude Financial, a consumer lender firm headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, has confirmed that a cyberattack that was disclosed earlier this month had more drastic effects than previously thought. According to the company, the breach resulted in the theft of over 14 million customer records, including sensitive personal information included on driver’s licenses. Latitude Financial stated that 40% of the stolen driver’s licence numbers were submitted to the firm in the past decade.

In addition to license numbers, the hackers also accessed passport numbers and financial statement belonging to a smaller number of customers. When the breach was first disclosed, the company believed that only 100,000 identification documents and 225,000 customer records were stolen by the attackers. The firm stated that it has not detected any suspicious activity since March 16. Latitude Financial may face significant fall-out from the incident and its customers may be subject to phishing attacks leveraging the stolen information in an attempt to obtain additional financial details. Customers are encouraged to keep an eye out for suspicious behavior.

