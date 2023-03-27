Last Friday, social media platform Twitter sent a copyright violation notice to code hosting service GitHub requesting the removal of a certain repository containing source code belonging to Twitter. The repository has since been suspended, GitHub says. Twitter was seeking to take down the public repository hosted by GitHub user “FreeSpeechEnthusiast” as it illegally hosted proprietary source code for Twitter’s platform and internal tools. Twitter was also seeking information that could help it identify the owner of the repository and individuals who may have accessed it prior to its suspension.

GitHub complied with the takedown notice and suspended public access to the repository. Twitter has also filed takedown request documents with the US District Court for the Northern District of California to assist it in identifying the individual responsible for the leak.

Read More: GitHub Suspends Repository Containing Leaked Twitter Source Code