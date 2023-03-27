Ex-Taiwan leader visits China, first such trip since civil war

Taiwan’s ex-President Ma Ying-jeou has become the first sitting or former Taiwanese leader to visit China since the revolution in 1949. This visit has been called regrettable by Taipei’s ruling party.

Ma was met at Shanghai’s Pudong International Airport on Monday by officials including the deputy head of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office. The visit has been criticized by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party.Ma was planning to talk to students and pay respects at the graves of his ancestors in China. There are heightened tensions between Beijing and Taipei as China is pressuring Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.

