The US has carried out air strikes against groups linked to Iran in eastern Syria after a drone attack killed a US contractor. Eight fighters in the group were killed in the airstrikes. The air strikes occurred on Thursday night, after the drone attack by the group.

Last August, the US bombed sites in eastern Syria that were linked to Iran’s ISlamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) after rocket attacks on US troops there. The air strikes on Thursday night were carried out in response to both the drone attack and series of recent attacks against coalition forces in Syria by groups that are affiliated with the IRGC. The drone attack had killed one US contractor and injured five US service personnel and a second contractor.

Read More: US bombs Syria targets after deadly drone attack