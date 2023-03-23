Ethiopia sets up Tigray interim gov’t as part of peace plan

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has created an interim government for the country’s northern region of Tigray, a first step in the implementation of a peace plan to end the ongoing war there. The interim administration appointed Tigray People’s Liberation Front delegate Getachew Reda as head of the administration.

The administration was established to be inclusive to ensure sustainable peace and to halt conflict. The decision was one of the agreed outcomes signed as part of the peace pact sign in South Africa in November 2022 between the TPLF and the federal government of Ethiopia to end the war in Tigray. The truce ended the conflict that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions. The lack of an administration has been hampering the humanitarian response in Tigray, according to aid workers. On Wednesday, Ethiopia’s parliament voted to remove TPLF from a list of terrorist organizations after it was designated as a terrorist organization in May of 2021.

