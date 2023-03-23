Australia PM unveils plan for historic constitution vote

Australia’s leader has unveiled details of a planned referendum which could change its constitution for the first time in almost 50 years. The referendum, if approved later this year, would establish an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice. This would be a formal body for indigenous people to give advice on laws.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese argues it would be a very simple but momentous change. Constitutional referendums are fairly rare, only eight of 44 have succeeded in the past. The Voice is being debated fiercely across the political spectrum. The Voice was recommended by a historic document in 2017 called the Uluru Statement from the Heart. It was drafted by over 250 indigenous leaders, it is considered to be the best call to action for reforms which affect First Nations Australians. The proposed wording for a question to be put to Australians in a. compulsory vote was announced on Thursday by Mr Albanese. The proposal will be debated in parliament in the near future and parliament will have the power to decide the composition, functions, powers and procedures of the Voice.

