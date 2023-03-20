The French government will face two votes of no confidence on Monday due to its controversial pension reform. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne pushed the controversial pension reform bill through without a vote last week by using constitutional article 49:3. Thousands have begun to protest in the streets of France after this action.

No-confidence motions have been filed by centrist members of parliament and the far-right National Rally. Parliament is due to debate the motions from 15:00 GMT on Monday. If the no-confidence motions are successful, the positions of Ms Borne and the government would be in jeopardy. The pension reform bill would be nullified if these motions succeed.

Read More: Macron’s government faces no confidence vote