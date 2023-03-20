OODA Loop

Macron’s government faces no confidence vote

The French government will face two votes of no confidence on Monday due to its controversial pension reform. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne pushed the controversial pension reform bill through without a vote last week by using constitutional article 49:3. Thousands have begun to protest in the streets of France after this action. 

No-confidence motions have been filed by centrist members of parliament and the far-right National Rally. Parliament is due to debate the motions from 15:00 GMT on Monday. If the no-confidence motions are successful, the positions of Ms Borne and the government would be in jeopardy. The pension reform bill would be nullified if these motions succeed.

