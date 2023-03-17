10 million children in Sahel need aid

Ten million children in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso need humanitarian assistance as a result of the ongoing conflict in the area. The United Nations children’s agency published a report on Friday and in this report stated that four million additional children are at risk in neighboring countries.

The hostilities between armed groups and national security forces spill over country borders and are affecting the children in these regions. The conflict started in Mali and has spread throughout the Sahel. ISIL and al-Qaeda affiliated armed groups are jockeying for power in the Sahel region, causing widespread violence and instability.

