China’s new foreign minister warns of conflict with US, defends Russia ties

On Tuesday China’s new foreign minister wanted that conflict and confrontation with the United States is inevitable if Washington doesn’t change course. The rebuke of US foreign policy was wide ranging and stern.

Qin Gang was previously the Chinese ambassador to the US, building up a reputation for being careful and accomplished as a diplomat. Qin set the tone for China’s foreign policy for the upcoming year. In the speech, the US was blamed for rising tensions and Beijing defended its close ties with Moscow.

