According to recent research from Kaspersky, roughly two of every five operational technology computers utilized in industrial settings have been impacted by malware in 2022. Kaspersky released a report this week highlighting the increase in OT computers affected by malware between the first and second half of the year. Kaspersky stated that it observed a steady high rate of attacks targeting the industrial sectors. Unlike other years, 2022 did not experience the typical seasonal drop in attacks during summer vacations or winter holidays.

Additionally, Kaspersky noted that the growing attack rates in industrial sectors leveraging social engineering tactics is alarming. The top two malware categories identified in 2022, malicious scripts and phishing pages, both experienced growth in the second half of 2022. Malicious scripts were used to collect information, track activity, redirect browser requests, and download various malicious programs designed for loading malware. Kaspersky also noted the geographical locations of increased attack rates, including Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

Read More: Almost Half of Industrial Sector Computers Affected By Malware in 2022