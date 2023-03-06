City of Oakland Faces Major Data Leak

Last week, the City of Oakland released a statement confirming that it suffered from a ransomware attack that breached municipal government networks last month that continues to have lasting effects and disruptions. The hackers have begun releasing the data that they stole. The City released a statement apologizing for the incident and confirming that it became aware that an unauthorized third party acquired files from its network.

The City stated that it is working with law enforcement to properly handle the incident and to investigate the hackers’ claims regarding the stolen data. Reports suggest that the ransomware group responsible for the attack is known as Play, and that they have already begun to leak some of the stolen data. Although the nature of the data remains unclear, it is likely to relate to city workers’ personal information.

