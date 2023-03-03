Kyiv orders partial evacuation of liberated city

A partial evacuation has been ordered for Kupiansk in Ukraine after Russia is seeking to retake the city. Families with children and people with limited mobility were told to leave due to shelling by Russian forces.

Russia had taken control of the city in the north-east early on in the invasion, but Ukraine had recaptured it by last September. Russian. mercenaries say that they have encircled the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.Bakhmut is approximately 80 miles Southeast of Kupiansk and earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted the situation there is becoming more difficult. The evacuation order in Kupiansk is due to the unstable security situation that has been caused by the shelling by Russian forces. Those who evacuate will be provided with assistance including accommodations, food and humanitarian aid. The city had a pre-war population of 25,000.

