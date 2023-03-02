Major Phishing Campaign Targets Trezor Crypto Wallets

Trezor, a cryptocurrency hardware firm, has acknowledged an ongoing phishing campaign that is targeting its customers. The phishing messages are designed to trick customers into granting the attackers access to their wallets and are delivered via phone call, text, and email. To invoke urgency, the phishing emails state that the target’s account has been impacted by a security breach or suspicious activity.

Trezor released a statement earlier this week confirming that there is no evidence of a recent data breach and that they will never reach out to customers via call or SMS. Trezor provides its users with hardware-based wallets for users to store their cryptocurrency. If users are tricked into hanging over their wallet credentials, it could allow scammers access to their funds.

