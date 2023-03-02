Fire knocks out half of Argentina’s power grid

9 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit Hackernews

Over half of Argentina has no power after a fire affected the national electricity grid. Buenos Aires, multiple major cities and large portions of the countryside are left wholly or partially without power. The fire started in open fields and affected crucial power lines in the coastal zone. A nuclear power station was also put offline.

The blackout occurred in the middle of a heatwave and drought in Argentina. Temperatures are consistently above 35 degrees celsius in some parts of the country during the summer months. After the blackout, daily life has come to a halt in some regions, causing classes to be canceled and businesses to be closed. Approximately 150,000 people are still without power in Buenos Aires. The energy ministry said it is confident of restoring power soon.

