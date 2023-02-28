Researchers Discover Nearly 200,000 New Mobile Banking Trojan Installers

In 2022, security researchers identified nearly 200,000 new mobile banking Trojan installers, far surpassing the figure identified in 2021. Kaspersky shared its findings via a company report published earlier this week. The company wrote that the surge in banking Trojans was alarming and the highest ever reported in the past six years. The uptick in new banking Trojans could suggest that cybercriminals are increasingly looking towards financial gain as the primary motivation for cyberattacks. Additionally, it could mean that cybercriminals are looking to steal financial data and actively investing in creating new malware.

Cybercriminals often spread banking malware through app stores, such as the Google Play store. Kaspersky stated that it identified downloaders for other banking Trojan families on the Google Play store masquerading as utilities. Despite the recently reported figures, the findings on overall malware installers have declined. The Kaspersky report also contains a series of recommendations for users to defend themselves against mobile threats such as banking malware and Trojans.

