Opposition calls for poll to be scrapped in Nigeria election

Opposition parties have called the presidential election in Nigeria a sham and are calling for it to be scrapped. The Labor Party and the Peoples Democratic Party claim the results of the poll have been manipulated and are compromised. The ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu is currently in the lead with more than 44% of the votes.

The electoral commission has not commented on the opposition’s demands. The African Democratic Congress, the main opposition party, has also backed the Labor Party and the PDP’s demands to hold a fresh election.

