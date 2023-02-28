Major cyberattack compromised sensitive U.S. Marshals Service data

The US Marshals Service has suffered a major ransomware attack, which compromised sensitive information, including personal data of employees and individuals under federal investigation. The attack impacted a “stand-alone” system and was discovered on February 17. The Department of Justice initiated a forensic investigation, and the affected system was disconnected. The breach was deemed a “major incident” and is being investigated by the US Marshals Service and the Department of Justice. The agency has created a workaround to continue its investigations into fugitives amid the breach. The Biden administration is poised to release its National Cyber Strategy as soon as this week, which will go beyond voluntary measures to recommend regulations to fill in national security gaps. The FBI has recently toppled an international ransomware group that targeted over 1,500 institutions in over 80 countries, amassing more than $100 million from its victims. Federal investigators continue to urge all potential victims of ransomware attacks to not pay the demanded price for their freedom, but contact law enforcement.

Read More: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/us-marshals-office-cyber-attack-compromised-sensitive-data/