China again calls for cease-fire on anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war

China has again called for a cease fire on the anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. The 12-point release was published this morning and comes just days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken revealed concerning information that China may be considering sending lethal support to Russia. The information is based on US intelligence. In the release, China stated that all parties should support Russia and Ukraine working in the same direction to deescalate the situation.

The Chinese government further elaborated that nuclear weapons should not be used in the conflict. The Chinese government urged the international community to facilitate peace talks between the two warring countries. The statement does not mention the US or its allies, however, it states that relevant countries should stop abusing unilateral sanctions and instead focus on deescalating the crisis.

