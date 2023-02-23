CyberNews Briefs

Stealthy Mac Malware Delivered via Pirated Apps

23 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

According to security researchers, legitimate Mac software applications are being trojanized with malware and uploaded to Pirate Bay. Software pirates are then downloading the apps, believing that they are legitimate, and unknowingly infecting themselves with malware.

Although this process is not new, this instance consists of the implementation of XMing cryptojacking malware. Trend Micro analyzed a sample from the scheme in February 2022 and stated that it appeared to be the Adobe Photoshop software. However, after careful examination, the parent file was not successfully sourced and malware had been embedded in the software.

OODA Analyst

