Global RiskNews Briefs

Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles this year

23 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the delayed Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will be deployed this year. His comment was made on the eve of the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. 

The RS-28 was first announced by Putin in 2018 and was supposed to be deployed last year. There are suspicions that Russia carried out a failed test of the missile earlier this week just before US President Joe Biden visited Ukraine. This missile is 115 feet and has a range of 18,000km. The missile can carry at least 10 multiple targetable reentry vehicles, all of which have a nuclear warhead and can be aimed at a different target. Last June, Putin said the missile would be deployed by the end of 2022. 

Read More: Putin says Russia to deploy Sarmat nuclear missiles this year

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

DeFi hackers are making bank this year — it’s February

February 22, 2023

Putin Speech Interrupted by DDoS Attack

February 22, 2023
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2