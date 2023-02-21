Global RiskNews Briefs

Tsai Ing-wen says Taiwan bolstering military exchanges with US

21 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

Taiwan is bolstering its military ties with the United States and plans to cooperate with it more closely to deal with authoritarian expansionism according to President Tsai Ing-wen. The conversation was held between President Tsai Ing-wen and a bipartisan delegation of lawmakers from the United States. 

The United States has no formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, but is one of the island’s most important international backers and arms suppliers. Taiwan is planning on cooperating with the United States and other democratic partners to confront both expansionism and climate change, among other global issues. The United States does not maintain military bases in Taiwan, however, it has deepened military ties with the country as China has increased its pressure on the island.

