GoDaddy Announces Source Code Stolen and Malware Installed in Breach

GoDaddy, a popular web hosting company, has revealed that an unauthorized third party was able to gain access to its servers and install malware. The cybersecurity incident resulted in a short outage in which customer websites were redirected. GoDaddy stated that around the time of the attack, it received a number of customer complaints regarding their websites being intermittently redirected. This led the web hosting company to identify the cyber intrusion and implement security measures to prevent future issues.

The company address the cyberattack in a blog post released last Thursday. Although the perpetrator was not identified, the company stated that the attack was executed by a sophisticated group that was targeting various hosting services to infect websites and servers with malware. The cyber actors used known compromised credentials to access the system rather than hacking in, GoDaddy says.

