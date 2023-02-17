Wave of raids, arrests target government critics in Tunisia

There were several people who were arrested in violent night-time detentions in Tunisia.The raids have raised international condemnation while raising fears over a crackdown on dissent. The people arrested include those with ties to the opposition, critics of the president, business men and the head of a leading radio station. A former diplomat and lawyers were also included.

Several arrests have been made after Saturday. There have been 10 documented arrests. Tunisians have been suffering from food shortages over the past few months. The government has been trying to stave off bankruptcy while trying to negotiate a refinancing loan from the International Monetary Fund. President Saied has added fuel to the fire by accusing those recently detained of being responsible for the increase in prices and food shortages.

