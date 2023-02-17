Flights canceled as strikes wipe out air travel in Germany

After hundreds of ground crew walked out on strike, seven major airports in Germany have been brought to a standstill. Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Bremen, Hamburg, Hanover and Dortmund have grounded aircraft. Over 2,300 flights have been canceled as air travel is effectively wiped-out.

Members of the Ver.di union and Civil Service Association are asking for a 10.5% pay increase for workers. The strike coincided with the beginning of the high-profile gathering of world leaders and defense experts at the Munich Security Conference. Airports handling emergency aid for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria have stated that the cargo flights would continue as scheduled.

