CyberNews Briefs

Ransomware Attack Pushes City of Oakland Into State of Emergency

16 Feb 2023 OODA Analyst

Last week, the city of Oakland, California issued a state of local emergency after city IT systems were hit by a ransomware attack on February 8. The city is still working on the network outage, which took several non-emergency systems such as phone lines offline. Additional phone lines have also been impacted by the ransomware attack. The declaration of the state of emergency allows Oakland to expedite the procurement of equipment and materials, mobilize emergency workers, and issue orders to restore systems and bring them back online. No critical emergency services such as 911 and fire departments have been impacted, the city of Oakland says.

